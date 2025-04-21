U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a raid during Assault Support Tactics 4 as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-25 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, April 23, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Adam Scalin)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 17:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959884
|VIRIN:
|250422-M-GP369-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110946207
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, WTI 2-25 Assault Support Tactics 4, by LCpl Adam Scalin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
