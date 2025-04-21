Candidates for Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB), Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) and Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) demonstrated the mastery of patrol skills during E3B testing at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, April 10, 2025
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 13:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959862
|VIRIN:
|250410-A-JU979-3743
|Filename:
|DOD_110945788
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Jackson E3B Testing 2025 - Day 4, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.