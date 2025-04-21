Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Jackson E3B Testing 2025 - Day 3

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Video by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Candidates for Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB), Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) and Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) participated in the took on day and night land navigation demonstrating their ability to navigate rough locating points on a map during E3B testing at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, April 9, 2025

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959857
    VIRIN: 250407-A-JU979-7267
    Filename: DOD_110945727
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Fort Jackson E3B Testing 2025 - Day 3, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Expert Infantryman Badge
    EIB
    Expert Field Medical Badge
    ESB
    E3B
    Expert Soldier Badge
    EFMB

