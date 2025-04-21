Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35 B Roll at Luke AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    56th Fighter Wing

    B-Roll from F-35A Lightning II aircraft, August 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th Fighter Wing trains international pilots, producing 75% of the world's F-35 pilots. Luke AFB operates six F-35 squadrons, including Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark air forces. (U.S. Air Force video edited by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 12:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959841
    VIRIN: 250423-F-KD516-1001
    Filename: DOD_110945546
    Length: 00:07:51
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 B Roll at Luke AFB, by A1C Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Luke Air Force Base

    Flight operations

    Pilot Training

    Arizona

    F-35A Lightning II

    TAGS

    56th Fighter Wing
    in-flight
    cockpit footage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download