    Interviews: Sky Soldiers in Greece Honor Sky Soldier Veterans, Reflect on Service

    XANTHI, GREECE

    03.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to Legion Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, reflected on their service and shared messages of gratitude to Sky Soldier veterans who came before them on March 8, 2025.

    Raw interviews featured Cpl. Logan Petty, 11B infantryman; Sgt. William Schaber, 11B infantryman; and Cpl. Timmie Nelson Jr., 11B infantryman.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 09:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 959816
    VIRIN: 250308-A-GT094-2240
    Filename: DOD_110945118
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: XANTHI, GR

