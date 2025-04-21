Interviews: Sky Soldiers in Greece Honor Sky Soldier Veterans, Reflect on Service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers assigned to Legion Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, reflected on their service and shared messages of gratitude to Sky Soldier veterans who came before them on March 8, 2025.



Raw interviews featured Cpl. Logan Petty, 11B infantryman; Sgt. William Schaber, 11B infantryman; and Cpl. Timmie Nelson Jr., 11B infantryman.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez)