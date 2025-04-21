Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force and Army move as one at Hohenfels B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.11.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter alongside a light tactical all-terrain vehicle during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Hohenfels Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, April 11, 2025. The 435th AGOW worked in a joint environment with the U.S. Army to move equipment needed to accomplish their mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 09:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959808
    VIRIN: 250423-F-TC518-1001
    Filename: DOD_110945033
    Length: 00:05:19
    Location: HOHENFELS JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force and Army move as one at Hohenfels B-Roll, by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    435th AGOW
    Hohenfels
    Exercise
    Agile Bison 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download