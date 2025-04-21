U.S. and NATO Forces Conduct MASCAL Excercise in Romania (B-Roll)

Soldiers at U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea execute a simulated mass casualty (MASCAL) training exercise on April 23, 2025, at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. The MASCAL trains and tests a unit’s ability to provide medical care for a large number of casualties, which might exceed the current logistical or medical capacity, in a short period of time. The Soldiers conduct these exercises to maintain readiness in forces on the Eastern flank. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 05:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959777
|VIRIN:
|250423-A-RE759-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110944794
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
