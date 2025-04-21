Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFJ-Japan WPS Workshop

    JAPAN

    04.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    The Women, Peace and Security workshop is meant to deepen awareness and understanding of how WPS is applied across the U.S. and Japanese defense sector, including defense officials and military personnel. The strong and enduring U.S.-Japan partnership, based on shared values and a commitment to peace and security, is uniquely positioned as a platform to lead by example in implementing the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) agenda. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 03:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959773
    VIRIN: 250424-F-WN543-1001
    Filename: DOD_110944745
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFJ-Japan WPS Workshop, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

