USFJ-Japan WPS Workshop

The Women, Peace and Security workshop is meant to deepen awareness and understanding of how WPS is applied across the U.S. and Japanese defense sector, including defense officials and military personnel. The strong and enduring U.S.-Japan partnership, based on shared values and a commitment to peace and security, is uniquely positioned as a platform to lead by example in implementing the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) agenda. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)