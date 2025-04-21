Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Annual Awards Banquet recap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RIVERSIDE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Amanda Dick 

    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    The 445th Airlift Wing celebrates during its 2024 Annual Awards Banquet at the National Museum of the Air Force in Riverside, Ohio, April 5, 2025. Airmen, their families, distinguished guests and members of the community honored winners in categories for Airman of the Year, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, First Sergeant of the Year, Company Grade Officer of the Year, Field Grade Officer of the Year, Recruiter of the Year, Honor Guard Member of the Year, Civilian of the Year in Categories I and II, Spouse of the Year, Youth of the Year, Community Partner of the Year, and Squadron of the Year. (U.S. Air Force video by Amanda Dick) Staff Sgt. Johnathan Quiñones contributed to this video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 21:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959761
    VIRIN: 250423-F-MJ568-1001
    Filename: DOD_110944511
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: RIVERSIDE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Annual Awards Banquet recap, by Amanda Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AIr Force Reserve
    Annual Awards Banquet
    445th Airlift Wing
    445 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download