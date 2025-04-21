2023 Annual Awards Banquet recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 445th Airlift Wing celebrates during its 2024 Annual Awards Banquet at the National Museum of the Air Force in Riverside, Ohio, April 5, 2025. Airmen, their families, distinguished guests and members of the community honored winners in categories for Airman of the Year, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, First Sergeant of the Year, Company Grade Officer of the Year, Field Grade Officer of the Year, Recruiter of the Year, Honor Guard Member of the Year, Civilian of the Year in Categories I and II, Spouse of the Year, Youth of the Year, Community Partner of the Year, and Squadron of the Year. (U.S. Air Force video by Amanda Dick) Staff Sgt. Johnathan Quiñones contributed to this video.