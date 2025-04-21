A video story depicts members assigned to Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, return from an Expeditionary Air Base Deployment, April 2-12, 2025. An XAB deployment is an Air Force deployment Model that aims to send pre-trained members from the same unit overseas.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 16:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959733
|VIRIN:
|250423-F-JO760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110943879
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Flying Tigers return from XAB deployment, by A1C Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.