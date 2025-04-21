Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flying Tigers return from XAB deployment

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley 

    23rd Wing

    A video story depicts members assigned to Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, return from an Expeditionary Air Base Deployment, April 2-12, 2025. An XAB deployment is an Air Force deployment Model that aims to send pre-trained members from the same unit overseas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 16:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959733
    VIRIN: 250423-F-JO760-1001
    Filename: DOD_110943879
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying Tigers return from XAB deployment, by A1C Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

