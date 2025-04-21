Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130H Takes Flight After Fuel Tank Removal

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    An aircrew assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, performed a check flight on a C-130H Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on April 22, 2025. The aircraft recently had its external fuel tanks removed as it prepares for divestment. The tanks will be transferred to the Rhode Island Air National Guard, which is exploring the possibility of installing them on one of their C-130J aircraft—potentially extending its operational range. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 15:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959729
    VIRIN: 250422-Z-UP142-9146
    Filename: DOD_110943838
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: MISSOURI, US

