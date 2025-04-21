C-130H Takes Flight After Fuel Tank Removal

An aircrew assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, performed a check flight on a C-130H Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on April 22, 2025. The aircraft recently had its external fuel tanks removed as it prepares for divestment. The tanks will be transferred to the Rhode Island Air National Guard, which is exploring the possibility of installing them on one of their C-130J aircraft—potentially extending its operational range. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 15:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959729
|VIRIN:
|250422-Z-UP142-9146
|Filename:
|DOD_110943838
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
