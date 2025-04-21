Missouri, Rhode Island Airmen remove external fuel tanks

Aircraft maintainers from the Missouri and Rhode Island Air National Guard removed two external fuel tanks from a C-130H Hercules assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, from April 8–10, 2025. The tanks were removed as this particular aircraft prepares for divestment. The tanks will be transferred to the Rhode Island ANG to explore the possibility of installing them on one of their C-130J aircraft, potentially extending its operational range. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)
