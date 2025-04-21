Missouri, Rhode Island Airmen remove external fuel tanks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959728" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aircraft maintainers from the Missouri and Rhode Island Air National Guard removed two external fuel tanks from a C-130H Hercules assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, from April 8–10, 2025. The tanks were removed as this particular aircraft prepares for divestment. The tanks will be transferred to the Rhode Island ANG to explore the possibility of installing them on one of their C-130J aircraft, potentially extending its operational range. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)