Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Missouri, Rhode Island Airmen remove external fuel tanks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Aircraft maintainers from the Missouri and Rhode Island Air National Guard removed two external fuel tanks from a C-130H Hercules assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, from April 8–10, 2025. The tanks were removed as this particular aircraft prepares for divestment. The tanks will be transferred to the Rhode Island ANG to explore the possibility of installing them on one of their C-130J aircraft, potentially extending its operational range. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 15:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959728
    VIRIN: 250410-Z-UP142-1743
    Filename: DOD_110943833
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri, Rhode Island Airmen remove external fuel tanks, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download