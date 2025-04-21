Coast Guard Cutter Tampa hosts tours at Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025

The Coast Guard Cutter Tampa (WMEC 902) crew hosts a cutter tour at Fleet Week in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 23, 2025. The cutter's crew showcased multiple areas on board, including the cutter's fantail, flight deck, bridge and mess deck. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 15:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959727
|VIRIN:
|250423-G-CX249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110943824
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.