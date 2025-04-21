435th AGOW secures camp, engages opposing forces in simulated firefight B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing build their defensive positions and simulate a firefight against opposing forces during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Hohenfels Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, April 15, 2025. This exercise gave Airmen the opportunity to test their skills during simulated events that may happen in real world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)