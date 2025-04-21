U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing build their defensive positions and simulate a firefight against opposing forces during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Hohenfels Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, April 15, 2025. This exercise gave Airmen the opportunity to test their skills during simulated events that may happen in real world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 14:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959723
|VIRIN:
|250423-F-TC518-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110943749
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|HOHENFELS JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 435th AGOW secures camp, engages opposing forces in simulated firefight B-Roll, by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
