Brig. Gen. Freddy L. Adams II, commanding general of the #MICC, was officially pinned as an Army general officer on April 17, 2025. Check out some memorable moments from this special ceremony!
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 14:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959720
|VIRIN:
|250417-O-HP256-7844
|Filename:
|DOD_110943675
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Highlights from MICC General Officer Pinning ceremony, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.