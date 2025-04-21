Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Highlights from MICC General Officer Pinning ceremony

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Brig. Gen. Freddy L. Adams II, commanding general of the #MICC, was officially pinned as an Army general officer on April 17, 2025. Check out some memorable moments from this special ceremony!

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 14:27
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    WarriorEthos
    Beallyoucanbe
    ARMY250
    ContractingforSoldiers
    Wineveryday

