    MRF-SEA 25 Highlight Reel

    04.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a a humanitarian aid and disaster relief mission and Exercises Sama Sama, KAMANDAG 8, Keris MAREX, Valiant Mark 24 and 25, Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Malaysia and Brunei, and Cobra Gold throughout various countries in Southeast Asia. MRF-SEA traveled to the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand and Singapore throughout the deployment. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I MEF executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF stand-in presence west of the international date line. Valiant Mark 25 is the 27th iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 15:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959718
    VIRIN: 250423-M-DC769-1001
    Filename: DOD_110943667
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: US

    I MEF
    Marines
    1stmardiv
    Indopacific
    INDOPACOM
    MRFSEA

