MRF-SEA 25 Highlight Reel

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a a humanitarian aid and disaster relief mission and Exercises Sama Sama, KAMANDAG 8, Keris MAREX, Valiant Mark 24 and 25, Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Malaysia and Brunei, and Cobra Gold throughout various countries in Southeast Asia. MRF-SEA traveled to the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand and Singapore throughout the deployment. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I MEF executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF stand-in presence west of the international date line. Valiant Mark 25 is the 27th iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 15:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959718
|VIRIN:
|250423-M-DC769-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110943667
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
