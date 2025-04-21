Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wappapello Lake Holds Back Damaging Flood Waters

    WAPPAPELLO, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2025

    Video by Aaron Berogan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    St. Louis District Civil Engineer, Liam Wallace, and Wappapello Lake Natural Resource Specialist, Andrew Jefferson, explain how Wappapello Lake helps protect downstream communities by holding back floodwaters.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 13:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959705
    VIRIN: 250409-A-GI418-1001
    Filename: DOD_110943463
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: WAPPAPELLO, MISSOURI, US

    This work, Wappapello Lake Holds Back Damaging Flood Waters, by Aaron Berogan, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Flood fighting
    Water Control
    St. Francis Basin

