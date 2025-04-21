U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing conduct static line airborne drops during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Hohenfels Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, April 10, 2025. Static-line airborne drops allowed 435th AGOW personnel to conduct operations any time, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 12:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959701
|VIRIN:
|250422-F-TC518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110943436
|Length:
|00:05:43
|Location:
|HOHENFELS JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 435th AGOW Airmen drop in mission ready at Hohenfels B-Roll, by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.