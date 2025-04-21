Mahaffey Middle School hosted a Resiliency Field Day for its students to recognize the Month of the Military Child. The day encouraged connection and growth among students facing the unique challenges of military life. Activities focused on teamwork and emotional well-being.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 10:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959689
|VIRIN:
|250411-O-JS100-4429
|Filename:
|DOD_110943033
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ahaffey Celebrates Military Kids with Field Day, by Jedhel Somera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.