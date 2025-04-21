Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ahaffey Celebrates Military Kids with Field Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Jedhel Somera 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Mahaffey Middle School hosted a Resiliency Field Day for its students to recognize the Month of the Military Child. The day encouraged connection and growth among students facing the unique challenges of military life. Activities focused on teamwork and emotional well-being.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 10:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959689
    VIRIN: 250411-O-JS100-4429
    Filename: DOD_110943033
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ahaffey Celebrates Military Kids with Field Day, by Jedhel Somera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download