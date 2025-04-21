USACE Navigation Overview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USACE highlights and educates the importance of navigation and its value to the nation. Navigation is the US Army Corps of Engineers’ earliest Civil Works mission, dating to Federal laws in 1824 authorizing and funding the USACE to improve safety on the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers and several ports. USACE provides safe, reliable, efficient, and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation systems (channels, harbors, and waterways) for movement of commerce, national security needs, and recreation.