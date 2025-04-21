Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Navigation Overview

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Video by Yvonne Najera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    USACE highlights and educates the importance of navigation and its value to the nation. Navigation is the US Army Corps of Engineers’ earliest Civil Works mission, dating to Federal laws in 1824 authorizing and funding the USACE to improve safety on the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers and several ports. USACE provides safe, reliable, efficient, and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation systems (channels, harbors, and waterways) for movement of commerce, national security needs, and recreation.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025
    navigation
    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers

