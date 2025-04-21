Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Power Over Hampton Roads: Celebrate Flying

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, describes how flying influenced his Air Force career and his role in the 2025 Air Power Over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 31, 2025. Air shows are a vital component of the U.S. Air Force's community engagement, fostering bonds with people from all around the world, as well as inspiring the future generation of pilots and maintainers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 14:26
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 959614
    VIRIN: 250331-F-DA718-1001
    Filename: DOD_110941241
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Power Over Hampton Roads: Celebrate Flying, by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flying
    air power
    Airshow 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download