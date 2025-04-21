Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC Best Squad Competition Day 5

    GERMANY

    04.16.2025

    Video by Pvt. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command compete in a mystery event during 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 16, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Kadence Connors)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959603
    VIRIN: 250416-A-IR446-1644
    Filename: DOD_110940901
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC Best Squad Competition Day 5, by PV2 Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

