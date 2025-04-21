Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCG Cutter Neah Bay (WTGB 105)

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Neah Bay (WTBG 105) conducts Ice Operations on the Great Lakes during the 2024-2025 ice season. Ninth Coast Guard District ice breakers are tasked with keeping waterways open which facilitate Marine Transportation and National Security in the critical Great Lakes waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Lt. j.g. Geoffrey DeLorie)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 11:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959594
    VIRIN: 250421-G-G0109-1001
    Filename: DOD_110940829
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    USCG

