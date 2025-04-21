Wings Over West Texas Aerial Acts

Dyess Air Force Base hosts the 2025 Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 20, 2025. Airshows allow the U.S. military and civilian demonstration teams to display their capabilities through aerial demonstrations and static displays. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 12:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959590
|VIRIN:
|250420-F-BR206-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110940756
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
