    Coast Guard Research and Development Center overview 2025

    NEW LONDON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    An overview video of the U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center in New London, Connecticut, and its major activities, between 2024 and 2025. The RDC is the Coast Guard's primary facility performing research, development, and test and evaluation in support of the service's major missions. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 10:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959570
    VIRIN: 250422-G-AB676-1001
    Filename: DOD_110940442
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: NEW LONDON, CONNECTICUT, US

    RDC
    Research Development Engineering and Technology (RDTE)

