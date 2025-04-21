Coast Guard Research and Development Center overview 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





An overview video of the U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center in New London, Connecticut, and its major activities, between 2024 and 2025. The RDC is the Coast Guard's primary facility performing research, development, and test and evaluation in support of the service's major missions. (U.S. Coast Guard video)