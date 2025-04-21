U.S. Marine Corps Col. Joshua Mayoral, commander of the III MEF Information Group, is interviewed on Kaiju Rain by Sgt. Briana Vera, broadcaster at American Forces Network Pacific, on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, April 8, 2025. Exercise Kaiju Rain 25 enhances III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group’s ability to conduct command and control, employ sensor capabilities and integrate multi-domain operations to enable III MEF, the joint force, and allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 21:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959520
|VIRIN:
|250422-F-YO405-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110939399
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, III MIG conducts Kaiju Rain, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.