Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III MIG conducts Kaiju Rain

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Joshua Mayoral, commander of the III MEF Information Group, is interviewed on Kaiju Rain by Sgt. Briana Vera, broadcaster at American Forces Network Pacific, on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, April 8, 2025. Exercise Kaiju Rain 25 enhances III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group’s ability to conduct command and control, employ sensor capabilities and integrate multi-domain operations to enable III MEF, the joint force, and allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 21:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959520
    VIRIN: 250422-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_110939399
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MIG conducts Kaiju Rain, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    American Forces Network Pacific
    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    KaijuRain25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download