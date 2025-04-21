Common Sensor Payload | System Spotlight

The Common Sensor Payload (CSP) is an electro-optic/infrared/laser designator (EO/IR/LD) sensor that provides reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition (RSTA), and intelligence gathering capabilities to the MQ-1C Gray Eagle uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) in support of battlefield commanders.
