    Common Sensor Payload | System Spotlight

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Video by Shawn Nesaw 

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    The Common Sensor Payload (CSP) is an electro-optic/infrared/laser designator (EO/IR/LD) sensor that provides reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition (RSTA), and intelligence gathering capabilities to the MQ-1C Gray Eagle uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) in support of battlefield commanders.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 15:58
    Location: US

