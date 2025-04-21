Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What It Means To Be A Submariner

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Oliver Cole 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK (Apr. 16, 2025) - Everyone has their own reasons for joining the Navy: college, a new start, serve a high calling. Everyone also has their own reason for why they’ve stayed. In this series we will explore what it means to our Submariners to be a Submariner. Electrician's Mate (nuclear) 1st Class Juan Granados jr. talks about what the people in the Submarine Force mean to him. (U.S. Navy video by Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 11:30
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    submariner
    find your why
    Electrician's Mate
    USS New Mexico (SSN 779)
    Submarine culture
    Nuclear community

