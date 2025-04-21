What It Means To Be A Submariner

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NORFOLK (Apr. 16, 2025) - Everyone has their own reasons for joining the Navy: college, a new start, serve a high calling. Everyone also has their own reason for why they’ve stayed. In this series we will explore what it means to our Submariners to be a Submariner. Electrician's Mate (nuclear) 1st Class Juan Granados jr. talks about what the people in the Submarine Force mean to him. (U.S. Navy video by Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic Public Affairs)