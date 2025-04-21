Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: April 21, 2025

    JAPAN

    04.16.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: Team members with the 25-2VN Pre-Deployment Site Survey Team, Defense POW- MIA Accounting Agency, preform recovery efforts in Vietnam: US Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force Darwin 25 participated in a mishap drill at the Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin; and Two US Air Force B1 Lancers Flew over the flight line at Osan Air Base in the Republic of Korea.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 02:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific News: April 21, 2025, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Marine Corps
    US Navy Sailors
    Pacific Update
    USINDOPACOM
    POW/MIA Accounting Agency

