On this Pacific News: Team members with the 25-2VN Pre-Deployment Site Survey Team, Defense POW- MIA Accounting Agency, preform recovery efforts in Vietnam: US Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force Darwin 25 participated in a mishap drill at the Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin; and Two US Air Force B1 Lancers Flew over the flight line at Osan Air Base in the Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 02:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|959467
|VIRIN:
|250417-N-XP917-3802
|Filename:
|DOD_110937382
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: April 21, 2025, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.