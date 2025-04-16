Who’s Thirsty?

U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, set up a water purification system in support of Kaiju Rain 25 at the Ie Shima Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 19, 2025. Exercise Kaiju Rain 25 enhances III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group’s ability to conduct command and control, employ sensor capabilities and integrate multi-domain operations to enable III MEF, the joint force, and allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza)
|04.18.2025
|04.20.2025 22:51
|B-Roll
|959462
|250419-M-YL383-1001
|DOD_110937010
|00:01:01
|IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
