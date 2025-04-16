MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Navy nurses and corpsmen conduct enroute care training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959448" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy nurses alongside Navy corpsmen with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, conduct enroute care drills at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, April 17, 2025. This drill demonstrates a rapid, light and agile expeditionary medical capability consisting of two-member enroute care teams, trained to provide rapid damage control, resuscitative care, and enroute critical care. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)