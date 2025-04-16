U.S. Navy nurses alongside Navy corpsmen with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, conduct enroute care drills at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, April 17, 2025. This drill demonstrates a rapid, light and agile expeditionary medical capability consisting of two-member enroute care teams, trained to provide rapid damage control, resuscitative care, and enroute critical care. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 01:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959448
|VIRIN:
|250328-M-JE726-1964
|Filename:
|DOD_110936663
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Navy nurses and corpsmen conduct enroute care training, by Sgt Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
