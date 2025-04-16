Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Navy nurses and corpsmen conduct enroute care training

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    04.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brian Stippey 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Navy nurses alongside Navy corpsmen with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, conduct enroute care drills at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, April 17, 2025. This drill demonstrates a rapid, light and agile expeditionary medical capability consisting of two-member enroute care teams, trained to provide rapid damage control, resuscitative care, and enroute critical care. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 01:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959448
    VIRIN: 250328-M-JE726-1964
    Filename: DOD_110936663
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    This work, MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Navy nurses and corpsmen conduct enroute care training, by Sgt Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Navy 
    VMM-363
    ERC
    Blue-GreenTeam
    MRF-D 25.3

