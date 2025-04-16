This b-roll packages captures imagery of the crowds along with some entertainment acts displayed at the air show Wings Over West Texas at Dyess Air Force Base, April 19, 2024. The air show hosted many performances such as the Sports Gal, Tora Tora Tora, Acemaker T-33 and many more. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Deering)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2025 08:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959444
|VIRIN:
|250419-F-TC101-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110936622
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Wings Over West Texas: Day 1, by A1C Matthew Deering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
