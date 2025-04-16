Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This b-roll packages captures imagery of the crowds along with some entertainment acts displayed at the air show Wings Over West Texas at Dyess Air Force Base, April 19, 2024. The air show hosted many performances such as the Sports Gal, Tora Tora Tora, Acemaker T-33 and many more. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Deering)