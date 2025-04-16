Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Deering 

    7th Bomb Wing

    This b-roll packages captures imagery of the crowds along with some entertainment acts displayed at the air show Wings Over West Texas at Dyess Air Force Base, April 19, 2024. The air show hosted many performances such as the Sports Gal, Tora Tora Tora, Acemaker T-33 and many more. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Deering)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2025 08:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959444
    VIRIN: 250419-F-TC101-1002
    Filename: DOD_110936622
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Wings Over West Texas: Day 1, by A1C Matthew Deering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

