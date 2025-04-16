Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bringing the Heat: CLB-13 Refining Combat Readiness

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Video by Cpl. Savannah Norris 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conduct a live-fire, crew-served weapons range during a Field Evaluation Exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 16, 2025. The FEX reinforced the Marines’ deployment capabilities and unit readiness through the conduct of distributed operations and specific military occupational specialty training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Savannah Norris)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 15:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959413
    VIRIN: 250418-M-TA747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110935925
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    IMEF
    1st MLG
    Marines
    CLB13
    Ready Set

