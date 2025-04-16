Bringing the Heat: CLB-13 Refining Combat Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conduct a live-fire, crew-served weapons range during a Field Evaluation Exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 16, 2025. The FEX reinforced the Marines’ deployment capabilities and unit readiness through the conduct of distributed operations and specific military occupational specialty training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Savannah Norris)



