Bringing the Heat: CLB-13 Refining Combat Readiness

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conduct a live-fire, crew-served weapons range during a Field Evaluation Exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 16, 2025. The FEX reinforced the Marines’ deployment capabilities and unit readiness through the conduct of distributed operations and specific military occupational specialty training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Savannah Norris)
|04.16.2025
|04.18.2025 15:42
|Video Productions
|959413
|250418-M-TA747-1001
|DOD_110935925
|00:00:43
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
