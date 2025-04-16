Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A10C Thunderbolt IIs and KC130J train on 193rd SOWs Bollen Air-to-Ground Range

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Airman Kyan Stockman 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force A10C Thunderbolt IIs from the 104th Fighter Squadron, and a KC130J from the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, train on Bollen Air-to-Ground Range in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 17th, 2025. Bollen Range is operated by Detachment 1 of the 193rd Special Operations Wing and supports training activities for a variety of aircraft as well as additional military helicopter, heavy transport, and special mission aircraft conducting training in the northeastern United States. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman Kyan Stockman)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 15:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959410
    VIRIN: 250417-Z-MI146-2001
    Filename: DOD_110935899
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

