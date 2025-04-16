A10C Thunderbolt IIs and KC130J train on 193rd SOWs Bollen Air-to-Ground Range

U.S. Air Force A10C Thunderbolt IIs from the 104th Fighter Squadron, and a KC130J from the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, train on Bollen Air-to-Ground Range in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 17th, 2025. Bollen Range is operated by Detachment 1 of the 193rd Special Operations Wing and supports training activities for a variety of aircraft as well as additional military helicopter, heavy transport, and special mission aircraft conducting training in the northeastern United States. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman Kyan Stockman)
|04.17.2025
|04.18.2025 15:13
|B-Roll
|959410
|250417-Z-MI146-2001
|DOD_110935899
|00:01:23
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|2
|2
