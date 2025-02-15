Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Marine Minute: 15.2-25

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus and Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 participate in exercise Bamboo Eagle at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, Aug. 9, 2024. Bamboo Eagle is a live-fly exercise designed to create a combat-representative environment to evaluate a wing commander’s ability to generate combat air power while continuing to move, maneuver and sustain the expeditionary airbase (XAB) and subordinate force elements in a dynamic environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 15:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 959409
    VIRIN: 250415-M-YS392-1001
    Filename: DOD_110935898
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: 15.2-25, by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus and LCpl Andra Marton-Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3D MARDIV
    VMFA 122
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNEWS
    EXERCISE BAMBOO EAGLE

