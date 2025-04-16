Enterprise IT as a Service (EITaaS) Base Infrastructure Modernization (BIM)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959395" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

EITaaS is a Department of the Air Force (DAF) Initiative to leverage commercial business services and best practices to provide innovative and agile IT service across the enterprise. BIM is an EITaaS initiative modernizing existing DAF NIPR and SIPR base networks to an as-a-service model, leveraging industry-leading practices to deliver a modern, resilient network architecture.