Enterprise IT as a Service (EITaaS) Base Infrastructure Modernization (BIM)

EITaaS is a Department of the Air Force (DAF) Initiative to leverage commercial business services and best practices to provide innovative and agile IT service across the enterprise. BIM is an EITaaS initiative modernizing existing DAF NIPR and SIPR base networks to an as-a-service model, leveraging industry-leading practices to deliver a modern, resilient network architecture.
