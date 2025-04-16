Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Enterprise IT as a Service (EITaaS) Base Infrastructure Modernization (BIM)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Courtesy Video

    66th Air Base Group

    EITaaS is a Department of the Air Force (DAF) Initiative to leverage commercial business services and best practices to provide innovative and agile IT service across the enterprise. BIM is an EITaaS initiative modernizing existing DAF NIPR and SIPR base networks to an as-a-service model, leveraging industry-leading practices to deliver a modern, resilient network architecture.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 14:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 959395
    VIRIN: 250417-F-JW594-5000
    Filename: DOD_110935608
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enterprise IT as a Service (EITaaS) Base Infrastructure Modernization (BIM), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    networks
    EITaaS
    IT service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download