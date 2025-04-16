Brig. Gen. May Farewell Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. David May provides his final message as Wisconsin’s interim adjutant general, thanking everyone across the Department of Military Affairs for their outstanding service and expressing his confidence in the future of the organization (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Sherman)