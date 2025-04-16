Brig. Gen. David May provides his final message as Wisconsin’s interim adjutant general, thanking everyone across the Department of Military Affairs for their outstanding service and expressing his confidence in the future of the organization (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 11:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959371
|VIRIN:
|250417-Z-WK359-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110935224
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|MADISON, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. May Farewell Message, by Olivia Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
