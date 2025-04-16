Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. May Farewell Message

    MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Olivia Sherman 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    Brig. Gen. David May provides his final message as Wisconsin’s interim adjutant general, thanking everyone across the Department of Military Affairs for their outstanding service and expressing his confidence in the future of the organization (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Sherman)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 11:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959371
    VIRIN: 250417-Z-WK359-1001
    Filename: DOD_110935224
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: MADISON, WISCONSIN, US

    TAGS

    Wisconsin National Guard
    Wisconsin TAG
    General May
    Brigadier General David May
    Brig. Gen. May

