    Bringing the Boys Back (short B-Roll)

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Damien Thomas 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Members of the Commemorative Air Force make a stop at Maxwell AFB to receive 78 headstone rubbings of RAF Airmen who lost their lives during flight training during WWII. The Rubbings will be flown to family members attending the 80th Anniversary since the end of the war. (Air Force video by Damien Thomas)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 09:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959346
    VIRIN: 250417-F-VY241-1001
    Filename: DOD_110934972
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

