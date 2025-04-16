Members of the Commemorative Air Force make a stop at Maxwell AFB to receive 78 headstone rubbings of RAF Airmen who lost their lives during flight training during WWII. The Rubbings will be flown to family members attending the 80th Anniversary since the end of the war. (Air Force video by Damien Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 09:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959346
|VIRIN:
|250417-F-VY241-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110934972
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bringing the Boys Back (short B-Roll), by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
