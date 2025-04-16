U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 555th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons prepare and operate F-16 Fighting Falcons to practice integrated air missile defense during Combat Archer U.K. at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 9, 2025. Combat Archer U.K. provided live-fire air-to-air experience against threat-representative unmanned systems. By hosting Combat Archer U.K. in Europe, U.S. Air Forces Europe saved millions of dollars, allowing them to enhance the mission while staying on the right side of the cost curve. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 07:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959337
|VIRIN:
|250417-F-ZJ681-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110934866
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|LAKENHEATH, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Combat Archer U.K. recap reel, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
