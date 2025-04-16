Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Archer U.K. recap reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 555th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons prepare and operate F-16 Fighting Falcons to practice integrated air missile defense during Combat Archer U.K. at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 9, 2025. Combat Archer U.K. provided live-fire air-to-air experience against threat-representative unmanned systems. By hosting Combat Archer U.K. in Europe, U.S. Air Forces Europe saved millions of dollars, allowing them to enhance the mission while staying on the right side of the cost curve. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 07:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959337
    VIRIN: 250417-F-ZJ681-3001
    Filename: DOD_110934866
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: LAKENHEATH, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Archer U.K. recap reel, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    combat readiness
    555th FS
    Combat Archer UK
    555th FGS IADM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download