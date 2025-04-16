Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKGuard hosts second annual Domestic Operations Symposium

    NORMAN, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Emergency response agencies from across the state gathered for the Oklahoma National Guard’s second annual Domestic Operations Symposium, held at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Oklahoma, April 14-15, 2025. The symposium brought city, state, federal and neighboring states together to find ways to build partnerships in the event of a domestic emergency or man-made disaster.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 16:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959268
    VIRIN: 250415-Z-DX255-2374
    Filename: DOD_110933355
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: NORMAN, OKLAHOMA, US

    Oklahoma National Guard hosts second annual Domestic Operations Symposium

    Emergency Management
    Oklahoma
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKDOMOPS25

