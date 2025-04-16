OKGuard hosts second annual Domestic Operations Symposium

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Emergency response agencies from across the state gathered for the Oklahoma National Guard’s second annual Domestic Operations Symposium, held at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Oklahoma, April 14-15, 2025. The symposium brought city, state, federal and neighboring states together to find ways to build partnerships in the event of a domestic emergency or man-made disaster.