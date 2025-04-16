How-To Troubleshoot Barracks A/C Unit

A demonstration of how to troubleshoot an Aeric Portable Air Conditioner during Operation Clean Sweep II at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 11, 2024. Part of the larger Barracks 360 Reset initiative, OCS II builds upon the success of the first iteration by sustaining improved barracks conditions and further transforming I MEF’s organizational culture by reinvesting our time, resources, training and efforts into the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Patrick King)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 17:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959265
|VIRIN:
|240411-M-JH495-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110933347
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
