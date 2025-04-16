How-To Troubleshoot Barracks A/C Unit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A demonstration of how to troubleshoot an Aeric Portable Air Conditioner during Operation Clean Sweep II at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 11, 2024. Part of the larger Barracks 360 Reset initiative, OCS II builds upon the success of the first iteration by sustaining improved barracks conditions and further transforming I MEF’s organizational culture by reinvesting our time, resources, training and efforts into the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Patrick King)