    How-To Troubleshoot Barracks A/C Unit

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Patrick King 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    A demonstration of how to troubleshoot an Aeric Portable Air Conditioner during Operation Clean Sweep II at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 11, 2024. Part of the larger Barracks 360 Reset initiative, OCS II builds upon the success of the first iteration by sustaining improved barracks conditions and further transforming I MEF’s organizational culture by reinvesting our time, resources, training and efforts into the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Patrick King)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 17:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959265
    VIRIN: 240411-M-JH495-1001
    Filename: DOD_110933347
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Camp Pendleton
    Troubleshooting
    Air Conditioner
    MCIW
    OCS II
    Barracks360Reset

