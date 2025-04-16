Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    446th Airlift Wing rapidly deploys across the globe

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Heather Clements 

    446th Airlift Wing (AFRC)

    The Citizen Airmen of the 446th Airlift Wing answered the call to deploy in 72 hours. This video provides the specifics how these Airmen trained, prepared and deployed with the support of 446th AW service members, 627th Air Base Wing personnel and 62nd Airlift Wing personnel.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 18:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959250
    VIRIN: 250404-F-VH373-5051
    Filename: DOD_110933094
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 446th Airlift Wing rapidly deploys across the globe, by MSgt Heather Clements, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

