The Citizen Airmen of the 446th Airlift Wing answered the call to deploy in 72 hours. This video provides the specifics how these Airmen trained, prepared and deployed with the support of 446th AW service members, 627th Air Base Wing personnel and 62nd Airlift Wing personnel.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 18:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959250
|VIRIN:
|250404-F-VH373-5051
|Filename:
|DOD_110933094
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 446th Airlift Wing rapidly deploys across the globe, by MSgt Heather Clements, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
