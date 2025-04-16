The 194th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Washington Air National Guard, hosted a cargo increment monitoring training at Camp Murray, Wash., April 5, 2025. The training focused on managing and securing cargo for deployments, ensuring mission readiness and improving efficiency for future operations.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 14:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959245
|VIRIN:
|250405-Z-NO327-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110932981
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 194th LRS cargo increment monitor training reel, by TSgt Tyler Meister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.