    194th LRS cargo increment monitor training reel

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tyler Meister 

    194th Wing

    The 194th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Washington Air National Guard, hosted a cargo increment monitoring training at Camp Murray, Wash., April 5, 2025. The training focused on managing and securing cargo for deployments, ensuring mission readiness and improving efficiency for future operations.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 14:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959245
    VIRIN: 250405-Z-NO327-1002
    Filename: DOD_110932981
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 194th LRS cargo increment monitor training reel, by TSgt Tyler Meister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington Air National Guard
    mission readiness
    194th Wing
    194th LRS
    cargo increment monitor training

