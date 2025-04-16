U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi Video

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandro Rivera 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Charlie Wilson, commanding officer of Air Station Corpus Christi, describes the duties and responsibilities of his crews on a day to day basis. These crews patrol and secure the maritime boundary line from illegal fishing operations, drug smuggling attempts, and illegal border crossings. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandro Rivera)

