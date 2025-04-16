U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959244" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Charlie Wilson, commanding officer of Air Station Corpus Christi, describes the duties and responsibilities of his crews on a day to day basis. These crews patrol and secure the maritime boundary line from illegal fishing operations, drug smuggling attempts, and illegal border crossings. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandro Rivera)