The Great Texas Freedom Fest 2025 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959243" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Great Texas Freedom Fest was hosted at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 12, 2025. The event’s theme, “United in Service,” was conveyed through performances, demonstrations, flyovers and exhibits throughout the installation. Visitors explored static military displays, met with recruiters and learned about the many paths to serve the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Alexander Zolton Goad)