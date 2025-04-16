The Great Texas Freedom Fest 2025 B-Roll

The Great Texas Freedom Fest was hosted at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 12, 2025. The event’s theme, “United in Service,” was conveyed through performances, demonstrations, flyovers and exhibits throughout the installation. Visitors explored static military displays, met with recruiters and learned about the many paths to serve the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Alexander Zolton Goad)
04.12.2025
04.17.2025
B-Roll
|Location:
JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
