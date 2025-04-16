Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UH-60 "Black Hawk" Utility Helicopter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Alexander Goad 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    A UH-60 "Black Hawk" Utility Helicopter lands at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 11, 2025. The helicopter was a static display for the Great Texas Freedom Fest. (U.S. Air Force video by Alexander Zolton Goad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959242
    VIRIN: 250411-F-GG507-1001
    Filename: DOD_110932833
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH-60 "Black Hawk" Utility Helicopter, by Alexander Goad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Sam Houston
    JBSA
    Great Texas Freedom Fest
    GTFF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download