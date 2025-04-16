A UH-60 "Black Hawk" Utility Helicopter lands at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 11, 2025. The helicopter was a static display for the Great Texas Freedom Fest. (U.S. Air Force video by Alexander Zolton Goad)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 15:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959242
|VIRIN:
|250411-F-GG507-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110932833
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UH-60 "Black Hawk" Utility Helicopter, by Alexander Goad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.