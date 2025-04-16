Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minute with the Commander - April 2025 - Submarines

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Beard and Chief Petty Officer Evan Thompson

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, talks about the capabilities of American submarines, and the vital role they play in the Navy's mission. "Minute with the Commander" is a monthly video series produced by U.S. Fleet Force Command public affairs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Beard/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 12:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 959233
    VIRIN: 250417-N-AV754-6703
    Filename: DOD_110932714
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: US

