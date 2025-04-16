Minute with the Commander - April 2025 - Submarines

Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, talks about the capabilities of American submarines, and the vital role they play in the Navy's mission. "Minute with the Commander" is a monthly video series produced by U.S. Fleet Force Command public affairs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Beard/Released)
|04.17.2025
|04.17.2025 12:50
|Series
|959233
|250417-N-AV754-6703
|DOD_110932714
|00:02:02
|US
|0
|0
