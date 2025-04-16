57th ESB-E host German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) Event

57th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, hosts The German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge event (GAFPB), from April 14-16, 2025 on Fort Cavazos, TX. The GAFPB is a German military award earned through completing events such as the100-meter swim and uniform doff, a physical fitness test, M17 pistol marksmanship range and the required ruck march while aiming for a bronze, silver or gold badge.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 14:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959231
|VIRIN:
|250417-A-GW687-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110932609
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
