    57th ESB-E host German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) Event

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Breanna Bradford, Spc. Josefina Garcia and Pfc. Ariana Smith

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    57th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, hosts The German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge event (GAFPB), from April 14-16, 2025 on Fort Cavazos, TX. The GAFPB is a German military award earned through completing events such as the100-meter swim and uniform doff, a physical fitness test, M17 pistol marksmanship range and the required ruck march while aiming for a bronze, silver or gold badge.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 14:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959231
    VIRIN: 250417-A-GW687-1001
    Filename: DOD_110932609
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    III Corps
    GAFPB
    Fort Cavazos
    57th ESB-E

