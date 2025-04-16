Great Texas Freedom Fest social media spot

The 37th Training Wing at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, prepares their military working dogs for the Great Texas Freedom Fest, a JBSA-Fort Sam Houston open house event that's free and open to the public. (U.S. Air Force video by Alexander Zolton Goad)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 12:23
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|959225
|VIRIN:
|250401-F-GG507-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110932516
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
