Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Great Texas Freedom Fest social media spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Alexander Goad 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The 37th Training Wing at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, prepares their military working dogs for the Great Texas Freedom Fest, a JBSA-Fort Sam Houston open house event that's free and open to the public. (U.S. Air Force video by Alexander Zolton Goad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 12:23
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 959225
    VIRIN: 250401-F-GG507-1001
    Filename: DOD_110932516
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Sam Houston
    JBSA
    Great Texas Freedom Fest
    GTFF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download