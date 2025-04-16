Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flood fight teams inspect levees

    MOUNT CARMEL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Jake Allgeiers and Josh English with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District inspect a levee in Mount Carmel, Illinois and East Mount Carmel, Indiana, April 10, 2025.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 12:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959222
    VIRIN: 250410-A-PA223-5251
    Filename: DOD_110932454
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: MOUNT CARMEL, ILLINOIS, US

    inspection
    USACE
    levee safety

